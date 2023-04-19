Prominent Boogaloo boy guilty following probe that raised extremism concerns

Detroit — Timothy Teagan, a prominent member of the far-right anti-government Boogaloo movement, pleaded guilty to gun- and drug-related charges Wednesday following an investigation by FBI counterterrorism investigators and could spend 13 months in federal prison.

The 25-year-old Plymouth resident pleaded guilty in front of Chief U.S. District Judge Sean Cox six months after he was arrested in a case that raised concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disrupt the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Though he was investigated by members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and prosecuted by members of a national security unit concerned about his ties to the Boogaloo and run-up to last fall's midterm elections, Teagan was never charged with a terrorism or extremism-related crime. The Boogaloo is a loosely organized movement of supporters who believe the country is broken and that a second civil war is looming; several members were part of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

He pleaded guilty to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition and making a false statement while acquiring a firearm — a 10-year felony. The drug-related charge carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence but, as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors have agreed to request a 13-month sentence.

Cox ultimately will decide Aug. 16 in federal court in Detroit.

In November, prosecutors convinced a magistrate judge to indefinitely jail Teagan, arguing he was a heavily armed, dangerous drug user with an arsenal of weapons — including a sword — and a history of violence.

His lawyer, Todd Shanker, portrayed Teagan as a young man struggling with alcohol and substance abuse while coping with a turbulent family life. He said Teagan was planning to leave the Boogaloo movement and start "a local militia focused on community service."

The criminal case capped a series of escalating legal problems for Teagan. That included a separate arrest in an assault case and the search of his home Oct. 27 by members of an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The criminal case against Teagan does not mention elections or plots involving the midterms. But legal experts viewed the gun and drug charges as a possible tool prosecutors used to detain Teagan amid the ongoing counterterrorism investigation.

Teagan is a high-profile, often-quoted member of the Boogaloo movement.

He has attended various protests, rallies and demonstrations in recent years, including the "People's Convoy,” which opposed pandemic restrictions. He has been photographed carrying an AR-15 rifle at various rallies and posing with several people charged in the Whitmer kidnap plot, including Pete Musico, who was convicted, and Daniel Harris, who was acquitted last year in federal court.

In January 2021, Teagan attended a protest at the state Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Teagan was carrying an AR-15 and wearing a Hawaiian shirt, the trademark clothing of members of the antigovernment boogaloo movement.

Teagan's arrest coincided with that of Aron McKillips, an alleged member of the Boogaloo Boys in Ohio. The Sandusky resident was accused of amassing weapons, including a grenade launcher and talking about burning down federal buildings along with killing federal agents and other government officials.

His case is pending in federal court in Ohio.

