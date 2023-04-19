Detroit felon sentenced to prison in 2021 shootings targeting girlfriend

A Detroit man has been sentenced to eight years in prison in connection with two shootings in 2021 that targeted his girlfriend, federal officials announced Tuesday.

Jason Foley, 39, had pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and was named in a criminal complaint filed last year, U.S. District Court records show.

Authorities linked him to a shooting on Aug. 4, 2021, at a Detroit home occupied by several adults and children, according to the document.

Officers recovered 31 .223 caliber casings and observed at least 20 gunshots, investigators said. Officers also observed gunshots in a nearby house and two vehicles.

Then, on Oct. 9, officers recovered 10 nine-millimeter casings that had been fired at a residence, the complaint said.

"In both shootings, the intended target was Foley’s girlfriend," officials said Tuesday.

Weeks after the second shooting, officers from the Warren Police Department recovered two loaded firearms, a Diamondback .223 caliber rifle with a drum magazine and a Smith & Wesson 9-milimeter semiautomatic pistol, from Foley’s vehicle, investigators reported.

A firearms examiner determined the rifle was used in the August shooting and linked the handgun to the second incident.

“This defendant used firearms and a hail of bullets to terrorize a neighborhood and numerous citizens, including two small children,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Tuesday.

Foley has a history of domestic violence involving at least three victims, including a 2016 conviction, Ison's office said in a statement Tuesday.

He also has felony convictions include carrying concealed weapons, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking as well as unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, according to the release.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and officers from the Detroit Police Department.

“Removing violent offenders from our communities is ATF’s highest priority," said Special Agent in Charge James Deir. “We are proud of our long-standing partnerships in the law enforcement community expanding efforts to disrupt and dismantle these violent criminals.”

U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds imposed Foley's sentence on Monday.

In a memorandum this month, Steven Scharg, Foley’s attorney, sought a lighter sentence. He argued his client "is well on his way to being rehabilitated. It started when he was arrested and detained by law enforcement officers … There is no question that Defendant Foley clearly gets the message that wrongful criminal acts will clearly result in incarceration for any future crimes. Unfortunately, Defendant Foley knew better and is extremely upset and embarrassed that he let his family down."