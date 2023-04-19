Michigan man sentenced to prison for hate crimes targeting BLM supporters

A Michigan man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 months in federal prison for hate crimes related to intimidating Black Lives Matter supporters in 2020, authorities said.

Kenneth Pilon also faces one year of supervised release, records show.

The 62-year-old was charged last spring and previously pleaded guilty to willfully intimidating and attempting to intimidate citizens from engaging in lawful speech and protests supporting Black Lives Matter.

One of the counts focused on his calls to nine Starbucks stores in eastern Michigan on June 14, 2020.

The calls came days after Starbucks announced it would produce some 250,000 T-shirts with a graphic expressing support for BLM amid outcries over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

According to an affidavit signed by an FBI special agent, Pilon told the employees who answered to inform coworkers wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts that "the only good (racial epithet) is a dead (racial epithet)."

Pilon also admitted to telling one employee, “I’m gonna go out and lynch me a (racial epithet)," federal officials said Wednesday.

Authorities also linked the former optometrist to four nooses left in parking lots and another in a 7-Eleven store with a handwritten note that read: “An accessory to be worn with your ‘BLM’ t-shirt. Happy protesting!”

“The nooses, the threat letters and the calls to Starbucks were all intended to terrorize the targeted victims solely because of their race,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will always stand up to race-based threats of violence, which have no place in civilized society.”

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan added: “A noose is a symbol of hatred that evokes the darkest days of our country’s past. Its placement is meant to terrorize a part of our community, but we will not tolerate these race-based threats. Our office stands ready to vigorously investigate and prosecute criminal violations of our civil rights laws."

The FBI Detroit Field Office investigated the case.

“Pilon’s hateful conduct, motivated by racial intolerance, was intended to intimidate the victims as well as create fear within the African-American community,” said Special Agent in Charge James Tarasca of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will ensure that if a crime is motivated by bias, it will be investigated as a hate crime and the perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions.”

In a memorandum filed last week, Pilon's attorney, Barry Wolf, asked U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington to consider sentencing his client to home confinement.

“Other than an OWI at or before age 20 he has not been convicted of or even arrested for a crime. But in June and July of 2020, a perfect storm of long term physical pain, untreated mental health problems and social isolation collided with the never-ending exposure to news stories of social and political demonstrations/unrest," Wolf said.

"The results were Kenneth Pilon acting as never before or since in an irrational and repugnant manner lashing out with racist and intimidating conduct."

Pilon retired in 2012 due to pain from degenerative joint disease, which led to depression and anxiety, Wolf wrote.

The Saginaw County resident's isolation grew after his third marriage ended in 2018 then ballooned during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the attorney wrote. Pilon did not seek mental health treatment until after more misfortunes in 2020.

"He understands the seriousness of these offenses and that this conduct acted to intimidate people from exercising their constitutional right to peaceably protest," Wolf said. "Pilon knows this conduct is wrong, reprehensible and unacceptable."