U.S., Canadian delegates continue Line 5 treaty negotiations in D.C.

Delegations for the United States and Canada met Friday for a third round of formal negotiations regarding Canada's invocation of a 1977 treaty to stop Michigan from shutting down Line 5.

The meeting took place in person in Washington, D.C., under a "dispute settlement mechanism" of the 1977 Transit Pipelines Treaty, the Department of State said.

The meeting marks the third time in the roughly 18 months since the treaty was invoked that the parties have met for formal negotiations, the State Department said, and the first time since July.

"Constructive discussions will continue on issues regarding this important matter for our relationship," the U.S. Department of State said. "Both sides agreed to meet again to continue discussions."

Global Affairs Canada on Wednesday released a statement on the negotiation session that followed the State Department's nearly word for word.

"Since this is part of a government-to-government diplomatic process, we are unable to provide further details," said Charlotte MacLeod, a spokeswoman for Global Affairs Canada.

The meeting continues a holding pattern for the Line 5 dispute since late 2021, when Canada invoked a 1977 treaty that the country's officials said prevents the U.S. government or Michigan from disrupting the operation of Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline through the Straits of Mackinac.

The invocation of the treaty in October 2021 marked the first time the treaty was invoked since it was entered into between former President Jimmy Carter and former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in 1977. The treaty has since been invoked a second time, in August 2022, to prevent a shutdown of Line 5 in Wisconsin.

Canada informed a federal district judge in Michigan in October 2021 that it had invoked the treaty a little more than two weeks after court filings indicated mediation talks between Enbridge and the state, which was suing to shutter the line, were largely at a dead end.

Line 5 brings oil and natural gas liquids originating in Alberta and western Canada through Wisconsin and into Michigan's Upper Peninsula before heading south through the Straits of Mackinac and east along the Lower Peninsula before crossing into Sarnia, Ontario. The product the line carries is used in Ontario, both of Michigan peninsulas and other Midwest states.

The pipeline's crossing through the Straits of Mackinac has long been a source of controversy in Michigan, with environmental groups raising concerns about the possibility of a spill in the Great Lakes similar to the 2010 Kalamazoo River spill from a separate Enbridge line.

The Marshall spill resulted in 800,000 gallons of crude oil being leaked into a creek that flowed into the Kalamazoo River, resulting in years of cleanup efforts, a $177 million federal fine and a $75 million settlement with the state.

After years of debate over the future of the Straits segment, Enbridge signed an agreement with outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Snyder in 2018 to build a roughly $500 million tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac to house a new segment of Line 5. The project still is in the permitting phase.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, who vowed on the campaign trail to shut down Line 5, continued to oppose the pipeline's operation upon taking office in 2019 and eventually filed two separate suits seeking the closure of the line.

Nessel filed suit in 2019 in Ingham County Circuit Court, seeking a closure of the line as a public nuisance and environmental hazard. Whitmer, in November 2020, revoked the pipeline's 1953 easement through the Straits of Mackinac and sued Enbridge in the Court of Claims to seek a court order supporting the state's revocation.

Enbridge removed first Whitmer's and then Nessel's lawsuits to federal court, where federal laws are more favorable to Enbridge's legal argument that federal regulators alone have the power to shut down Line 5.

A federal district judge agreed with Enbridge's removal to federal court in both cases, pointing in part to Canada's invocation of the 1977 treaty as evidence of the federal nature of the debate.

Whitmer eventually dismissed her suit after it was removed to federal court. Nessel is appealing the removal of her case in the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

