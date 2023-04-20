Beloved giraffe dies at west Michigan animal park

The Detroit News

Officials at a west Michigan zoo announced Thursday the death of a beloved 13-year-old giraffe.

Tucker was found unresponsive early Monday and died soon after, the Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park said in a statement on Facebook.

Veterinarians at the Kent County attraction conducted a necropsy later that day, according to the post.

"Giraffes are noted for having the highest blood pressure of any animal species and the findings from the autopsy indicated Tucker had died from an acute onset of heart failure," officials said.

"This was a complete shock to all of us as he showed no signs of having any issues."

Considered the world’s tallest mammals, giraffes are native to 15 African countries and have an average life span in the wild of 10-15 years, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.

Tucker was born Dec. 1, 2009, "and has been a very popular part of our wildlife community since being introduced to the public here at the park," Boulder Ridge officials said Thursday.

"Tucker will be remembered as the "big guy" with the defining cross pattern on his neck and with the long black tongue who would gently snag a lettuce leaf from the hands of anyone within reach. He brought joy to so many people and will be greatly missed by all."

The zoo is located on 80 acres near Alto, about 25 miles southeast of Grand Rapids.

It has more 460 mammals representing 64 species, according to the website.

The site fully opens for its 2023 season on May 1.