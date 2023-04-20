Child's death after Camp Dearborn fall sparks lawsuit

The family of a 10-year-old boy who died last summer after an injury at Camp Dearborn in Milford have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit, alleging a play structure there was unsafe and not properly supervised.

While on the floating “Jungle Float” on a lake at the recreation site on July 6, Carson Dunn of Wixom fell from the upper part then “hit a lower railing/platform, suffering blunt force chest trauma” before plunging into the water, according to the suit filed Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Milford fire officials transported the child, who was unresponsive, to the hospital but “lifesaving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful,” Michigan State Police reported at the time.

Attorneys with Ven Johnson Law allege in the suit there were multiple factors that led to the Wixom student’s death.

The Jungle Float, also known as a Tarzan Boat or “mobile water park,” was defective as well as improperly designed, and the makers, listed as Sport Pontoons LLC in Tennessee, “negligently, recklessly, and/or knowingly failed to warn of the potential dangers posed to consumers and the public” when using it, according to the filing.

Representatives with Sport Pontoons and Jungle Float did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

The lawsuit also claims the owners, listed as Splash Island LLC in west Michigan, failed to operate the structure “based on its improper assembly and location in the lake where patrons could not be transported safely and immediately.”

Meanwhile, two city of Dearborn workers at the site “failed to immediately provide adequate lifesaving procedures and promptly notify 911 and further were unable to timely transport plaintiff’s decedent to the shore for emergency treatment that would have saved his life.”

A call to a number listed as Splash Island’s was not immediately returned Wednesday night.

Camp Dearborn is the city of Dearborn's 626-acre recreational retreat and includes a beach, athletic fields, tennis courts, picnic areas and a 27-hole golf course, according to its website.

City officials did not respond to a request for comment late Wednesday.

The suit seeks at least $25,000 in damages on behalf of Dunn’s mother and brother, who were with him at Camp Dearborn.