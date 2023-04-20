Fetus found dead in Flint, mother arrested, police say

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her unborn child, Flint police announced Thursday.

Officers were called to 1800 block of South Dort Highway around 11 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about a passerby finding the fetus, the Police Department said on Twitter.

"Upon arrival, officers spoke to the caller, who directed them to a male fetus lying on the sidewalk," officials said. "There were no signs of life at that time."

The medical examiner determined the gestational age was approximately 20-23 weeks, according to the post.

On Wednesday, an investigation led to authorities a 26-year-old woman who had been pregnant with the child, police said.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment then held in the Genesee County Jail, according to the release.

Charges were pending a review by the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.