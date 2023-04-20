Man, 18, accused in sex assault of 10-month-old brother in Flint Twp.

A Flint Township man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-month-old boy, police said.

Authorities said officers were called at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a hospital by staff reporting that a young child had been brought in with injuries consistent with sexual abuse.

Officers spoke with emergency room staff and interviewed members of the boy's family. Their investigation led them to develop the boy's 18-year-old brother as a suspect, officials said in a statement.

Police then went to a Flint Township home where the suspect was located and arrested him. He was taken to the police department where he was questioned. They later took him to the Genesee County Jail to await charges.

Investigators said the county prosecutor's office filed a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against the suspect Wednesday. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the suspect or the alleged crime should call Flint Township Police at (810) 600-3250.

