Graduate student picket halts UM hospital construction on Thursday

Ann Arbor — The Graduate Employees Organization at the University of Michigan used picketing early Thursday morning at the construction site for a new Michigan Medicine hospital building to get work there stopped as the more than three-week-old strike continued.

The picket began at the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion construction site at 6 a.m. and graduate student workers successfully shut down the site, Amir Fleischmann, a doctoral candidate in political science and GEO officer, told The Detroit News. UM spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the shutdown.

"Workers in the skilled and building trades refused to cross our picket lines and expressed support for our strike," Fleischmann said. "Shutting this site costs the university an estimated half-million dollars per day and demonstrates the significant community support for our platform."

Work was halted to the UM hospital construction site because of an absence of workers, the university said.

"We are disappointed that GEO would target the construction of a critically needed hospital at Michigan Medicine," Fitzgerald said.

The university would not provide an estimated cost for the construction work stoppage.

Barton Malow, a Southfield company, is responsible for the construction of the new hospital building but did not immediately respond Thursday afternoon to a request for comment.

The $920 million hospital project is set to host intensive care units, a state-of-the-art neurosciences center, advanced imaging facilities as well as specialty care services for cardiovascular and thoracic patients. It is scheduled to open in the fall of 2025 and GEO plans to return to the construction picket lines Friday morning.

The GEO, which represents over 2,000 graduate student instructors and staff assistants, has been on strike since March 29 and hopes the construction site pickets will force the administration, "to come to its senses and give us the fair contract we deserve," Fleischmann said. "It's up to the administration how long this goes on."

A state administrative law judge has ruled that the striking graduate students committed unfair labor practices by breaking a no-strike clause in their contract and recommended the Michigan Employment Relations Commission force their return to work. The union has vowed to challenge the recommendation and has 20 days to do so.

The commission is meeting Thursday but isn't expected to vote on the matter. When a challenge is file, MERC is supposed to review the matter and issue a final decision.

The GEO has been in contract negotiations with the university since November and the union's current contract is set to expire May 1. Key issues for the union include wage increases, harassment protections, emergency funding for international students, better access to gender-affirming health care and the establishment of a non-police public safety force.

The union has demanded that the minimum graduate student instructor's salary be raised to $38,542 annually, up roughly 60% from the current average salary of $24,053 a year. The university has countered GEO's salary demands with the offer of an 11.5 raise over the course of their three-year contract for employees on the Ann Arbor campus.

"Contract talks continue on Friday, and our hope is that GEO will respect the collective bargaining process and come to the table ready to compromise on its 60 percent salary demand," Fitzgerald said. "That demand was made in November and the union has refused to bargain in good faith on salary through the bargaining process. Instead they chose to go on strike and disrupt the education of others at the end of the semester."

The university has tried multiple legal avenues to end one of the union's longest strikes to date. UM previously asked a Washtenaw County judge to issue a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction against all striking GEO members, but it was denied because Washtenaw County Judge Carol Kuhnke said last week the university could not prove the strike is causing "irreparable harm."

hmackay@detroitnews.com