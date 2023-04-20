MSU to break ground on multicultural center Friday

The Detroit News

Michigan State University officials plan to break ground Friday on a new 34,000-square-foot multicultural center on campus.

A ceremony is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with Interim MSU president Teresa Woodruff and Rema Vassar, chairwoman of the university's Board of Trustees, and other school officials are expected to attend. The event will be held at the future site of the center, on the northeast corner of West Shaw and Farm Lanes on campus.

In February, MSU's Board of Trustees approved construction of the $38 million center.

Officials said construction crews will begin pouring the concrete foundation in the coming weeks. The project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024.

Once finished, the building will be the college's first free-standing multicultural center. The school said in February the center will include an outdoor amphitheater; a Dreamer Center for undocumented students to find resources for academic and professional success; collaboration spaces; prayer rooms; an art gallery wall; a resource center; and office space for the Council of Racial and Ethnic Students and the Council of Progressive Students Council.