Plane crash lands on railroad tracks in Flint Twp.

A small plane lost power and crash landed on a set of railroad tracks in Flint Township but no one was injured.

According to the Michigan State Police's Flint post, the plane crashed in the area of Linden and Bristol roads in Flint Township.

Investigators said the plane lost power and landed on railroad tracks. No injuries were reported.

They also said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Bureau are investigating.

Meanwhile, all rail traffic on the affected line has been halted temporarily.

