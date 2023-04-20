Rick Johnson to plead guilty Tuesday in Lansing political corruption scandal

Former House Speaker Rick Johnson is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday in a federal bribery case alleging he received more than $100,000 in cash and free flights while controlling who received lucrative licenses to operate facilities at the dawn of Michigan's marijuana industry, according to a court filing Thursday.

The plea hearing date was set two weeks after the 70-year-old Republican from LeRoy, the former chairman of the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board, was charged alongside two lobbyists and a businessman in the largest public corruption scandal in the state’s capital in 30 years.

Johnson is cooperating with an ongoing investigation that is targeting multiple people, including Steve Linder, a high-profile Republican political operative who once took credit for "shaping" the law that created the ground rules for the industry.

Johnson's plea hearing in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Magistrate Judge Phillip J. Green in federal court in Grand Rapids comes four years exactly after the last meeting of the marijuana board.

Johnson became emotional at the close of the meeting, thanking the state employees and medical marijuana entrepreneurs for their work in the market.

“The biggest reason I’m here is it really has helped two members of my family,” Johnson said. “Keep doing what you’re doing because those are the people that need to be helped.”

In reality, prosecutors say Johnson and others corrupted the marjiuana industry in a "modern-day gold rush."

Johnson was charged with accepting bribes, including at least $68,200, from businessman John Dawood Dalaly.

The maximum potential penalty for the crime is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the document.

The former House speaker has also agreed to forfeit $110,200, which represents the proceeds he received from the conduct that brought the charge, according to the plea deal.

Dalaly, 70, of West Bloomfield, was charged with paying bribes to Johnson.

Dalaly is scheduled to plead guilty at 11 a.m. Friday, giving prosecutors their first conviction in the case.

Also charged are two lobbyists who were charged with conspiracy to commit bribery: Brian Pierce, 45, of Midland and Vincent Brown, 32, of Royal Oak.

Pierce and Brown are scheduled to plead guilty late next week.

All four have reached plea agreements with the government and are cooperating with the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said.

Brown and Pierce made payments to Johnson "to influence and reward him for providing assistance" with their clients' applications for medical marijuana licenses, according to a court filing by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

From June 8, 2017, to Feb. 15, 2018, Brown and Pierce transferred a total of $19,000 from their lobbying firms to business entities connected to Johnson, according to the court filing. And Johnson provided those who gave him bribes with "valuable non-public information" about anticipated rules and the licensing board's operations, according to court documents.

