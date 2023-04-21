Detroit man pleads guilty in pandemic unemployment insurance fraud scheme

A Detroit man pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud in a scheme that netted $297,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits from the state, federal officials said.

Terrell Heard, 33, entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman.

Authorities determined that in April 2020, Heard started submitting electronic applications in other people's names to receive pandemic unemployment assistance without their authorization, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said in a statement.

"In some instances, the PUA benefits were sent to bank accounts Heard controlled," according to the release. "In other instances, the PUA benefits were loaded onto Bank of America debit cards which were then mailed to addresses to which Heard had access."

According to a plea agreement, Heard continued submitting false claims to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency until approximately July 2020. There were more than 10 identity theft victims, officials said Thursday.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Labor-Office of Inspector General and the Secret Service with help from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21. Heard faces up to 20 years in prison.

“Fraud involving COVID-19 relief programs is sadly widespread, both in our community and nationally,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.

"My office alone has charged over 100 defendants with such crimes since the pandemic began. Today’s guilty plea marks another positive step in our ongoing effort to bring to justice those who defrauded pandemic assistance programs.”

Last month, a Center Line woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing more than $300,000 in a similar scheme.

In February, a Detroit man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison in connection with schemes to seize more than $2.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic aid and defraud the United States Postal Service of more than $200,000.

A Commerce Township man also was charged in connection with applying for nearly $1 million worth of pandemic loans for fake businesses.

In 2022, a former Michigan unemployment insurance examiner and three others were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with an alleged scheme to steal more than $1 million in benefits.

A 2021 state audit found the Unemployment Insurance Agency lost more than $8.5 billion to suspected fraudulent payments amid record claims and persistent attempts at fraud.