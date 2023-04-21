MSU increases residence hall rates in response to energy, food price inflation

East Lansing − The Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Friday voted to increase residence hall rates by nearly 7% for first year students this fall to account for a 10% increase in gasoline and energy costs and a 25% spike in food prices.

The percentage increase, which would raise first-year room and board on the silver unlimited meal plan to $11,754, reflects one of the largest increases in the past several years. The higher room and board rates will not affect second-year students, who as of the 2021-22 school are required to live in campus housing.

Room and board rate increases over the past seven of eight years have been below 3%, according to the university.

“This proposed rate increase attempts to strike a balance between affordability, enhanced services for our students and the continued renovation and required updates of our aging residence halls and apartment buildings,” a university memo to the board said.

The university’s apartment rates also will increase. Rates for the next academic year at 1855 Place and University Village Apartments will increase by 5% while rates for Spartan Village will increase by 3%.

The university’s new residence hall rates still would rank lower than other universities. Among Big Ten universities, MSU would rank 12th and, among Michigan universities, MSU would rank seventh, according to the univeristy.

