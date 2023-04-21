University of Michigan president cancels cello performance amid strike

Ann Arbor — University of Michigan President Santa Ono, who also plays the cello, has canceled a highly publicized appearance with a local orchestra, the result of rising tension between the school and striking graduate student instructors.

Ono was scheduled to perform at the Hill Auditorium on Saturday during the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra's season finale. The orchestra was set to begin the concert with Brahms' "Hungarian Dance No. 1" with Ono performing as a guest member of the cello section, according to an announcement sent out Thursday by the orchestra. The performance has been dropped from the program.

"Due to heightened concerns surrounding the ongoing U-Mich Graduate Employees’ Organization strike, President Ono has postponed his appearance with the orchestra until a later date, and the short Brahms work has been removed from the program," the orchestra said in the announcement.

Striking members of the Graduate Employees’ Organization “have been very aggressive with protests at his events,” university spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said Friday.

"President Ono did not want his presence to be a distraction for the symphony given the ongoing activism related to the GEO strike," Fitzgerald said. "The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra is not a university-affiliated organization, but this concert happens to be in Hill Auditorium on our campus."

The GEO union agreed in a Friday statement that Ono's his presence at the symphony would likely draw protesters — especially after he moved to withhold pay from workers on Thursday."

UM officials had warned they would not pay graduate instructors who aren't working starting in April.

"Grads are angry about how his administration has been handling our contract negotiations, and that anger will inevitably find expression in protests," the GEO said. "Many of us cannot afford luxuries like symphony tickets. He can end this any time he wants. If he would like to go to the symphony unimpeded, he should do the right thing and give grads a fair contract and a living wage."

The cancellation follows a Thursday dinner that Ono held with students at a restaurant that was disrupted by strikers. The university's governing board said protesters “banged on the windows” and “came dangerously close to violence.”

Two protesters were briefly detained by police as onlookers yelled, “Let them go!”

Irene Promodh said fellow union members wanted to talk to Ono about losing pay during the strike, which began March 29.

The union bargains on behalf of more than 2,000 graduate student instructors, though not all are on strike. Ono has been university president since October.

