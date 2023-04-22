Kildee leaving hospital after surgery to remove tumor

Detroit News

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee is leaving the hospital after undergoing surgery to remove a small, cancerous tumor in his tonsil.

"I continue to be grateful that I caught my cancer diagnosis early thanks to a preventative scan. After surgery and recovery, my doctors have told me my prognosis is excellent," Kildee posted to Facebook on Saturday afternoon.

"I look forward to being back voting in Congress and traveling the district soon."

Kildee thanked his team of doctors for their excellent care, and his wife, Jennifer, his family, constituents and staff for their support.

The procedure at the George Washington University Hospital followed Kildee’s diagnosis last month of squamous cell carcinoma, which the congressman said is a serious but curable form of cancer.