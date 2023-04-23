National Weather Service issues freeze warning for parts of Southeast Michigan

The Detroit News

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for early Monday morning with temperatures forecast to drop below freezing across portions of southeast Michigan tonight.

The freeze warning is in effect from 2-8 a.m. Monday for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, Shiawassee and Washtenaw counties.

If you have any plants outdoors, now is the time to make sure they're protected; frost and freezing conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to the weather service. Freezing conditions could possibly cause damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing.

"To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing," the weather service said.

There is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Monday with a forecasted high of 52 and low of 34, according to the weather service.

"A slow warming trend will occur this week but low temperatures will continue to dip to around freezing each night," the weather service said in a Tweet on Sunday.