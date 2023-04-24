Nessel encourages Michigan municipalities to register for share of opioid settlement

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging local municipalities to complete participation forms for their share of multibillion-dollar opioid settlement by next week.

The deadline to sign on to receive funds from the settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan Pharmaceuticals, CVS Pharmacy, and Walmart Pharmacy has been extended to May 2. Municipalities that submit forms by the deadline could be eligible to receive direct payments from the $446 million that will be allocated to the state over the next 13 years, Nessel said.

“Opioids have had devastating effects on many Michigan communities,” she said. “The companies that make and distribute them should bear some of the burden of combatting the damage these drugs have left in their wake. Though the money will not bring back loved ones or ease the pain suffered by thousands of families, it will provide resources to help the impacted communities recover. There is still time to register for funds and I encourage every eligible municipality to do so.”

Nessel signed Michigan into a settlement in December 2022 in an effort to hold those companies responsible for their roles in the opioid epidemic.

Based on the settlement terms, there are 278 local units of government in Michigan ― called subdivisions in the settlement agreement ― eligible to participate. That includes each of the state’s 83 counties. Other municipalities are eligible if the municipality is currently litigating against the defendants or if the area has a population of at least 10,000 people. The department has a list of eligible subdivisions on its website.

Nessel said combatting the opioid epidemic has been a priority of hers since taking office in 2019.

Michigan is actively working with Walgreens on a separate settlement. Separately, Nessel has joined the nationwide Janssen Settlement, the McKinsey & Co. Settlement, and the distributors settlement, which includes the nation's three major pharmaceutical distributors ― Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen ― and Johnson & Johnson. The combined settlements will net $795 million to Michigan governments for opioid use disorder treatment and remediation, her office stated.

Half of Michigan's settlement money will go to the state government while the other half will be given to about 269 Michigan communities.

State officials estimate Metro Detroit's three largest counties will get a total of about $81 million. Macomb County will get a total of $27.7 million, Oakland County will receive $18.8 million and Wayne County will get $35.3 million.

In February, the department released its 2023 plan for using the initial opioid settlement funds.

