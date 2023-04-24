Monroe woman arrested after leading Ohio police, county deputies on car chase Sunday

A 36-year-old Monroe woman was arrested Sunday after leading police from Ohio and Monroe County sheriff's deputies on a car chase, officials said.

Police in Washington Township, Ohio, called the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday to report they were pursuing a suspect in a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 75.

The vehicle crossed the Ohio-Michigan border and exited the freeway at Summit Street in Erie, according to authorities.

It continued north onto South Dixie Highway into Monroe Township where a deputy had deployed tire deflation devices at Dunbar Road, they said. From there, sheriff's deputies took over pursuing the suspect.

Police said that even though the vehicle's tires began disintegrating, the suspect continued to flee and turned east onto Timber Lane and down onto Dartmoor Drive. The vehicle stopped, but the driver refused to exit.

Deputies tried to break one of the vehicle's windows with a baton and the suspect again sped off, officials said.

After moving several hundred yards, the vehicle again stopped and deputies placed the female driver into custody, they said.

The woman was taken to the Monroe County Jail to await formal charges.

