Northern Lights treat the U.P. to a show Sunday night

Charles E. Ramirez

The Detroit News

Stargazers in Michigan's Upper Peninsula were treated to a show Sunday night courtesy of the aurora borealis.

Earlier in the day, meteorologists with the National Weather Service's office in Negaunee said in its forecast that the Northern Lights could be visible after 10:30 p.m. Sunday until about 4:30 a.m. Monday. It said the best place to see them was in the west and central part of the Upper Peninsula.

"It was visible last night and you could see it with the naked eye," said Taylor Prislovsky, a meteorologist with the office. "The sky was mostly clear last night, but there were clouds over the eastern half of the U.P. so there might have been problems seeing it there. Otherwise, most people were able to see it."

The Northern Lights are an astronomical phenomena called polar lights, or aurora polaris, according to the Library of Congress astronomy web page.

Prislovsky said it's not uncommon for the light show to be seen in the sky over the peninsula.

"We can see it every once in a while in Marquette depending on whether we have a strong enough geomagnetic storm," he said. "But what was unusual last night was its strength and duration."

Sunday marked at last the second time this year the Northern Lights have dazzled Marquette. The aurora borealis also made an appearance in the U.P. in late March, prompting photographers from Escanaba to Ishpeming to share their photos on social media.