Former Michigan priest pleads guilty in criminal sexual conduct case

A former Michigan priest accused of abusing a child in the 1980s has pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, state officials announced Tuesday.

Vincent DeLorenzo, 84, formerly of Flint, was among the first five priests whom Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged in 2019 as part of an ongoing clergy sexual abuse investigation.

His guilty plea relates to accusations DeLorenzo sexually assaulted a 5-year-old boy after a funeral service he officiated for the child’s relative in 1987, authorities said in a statement.

In exchange, officials will drop the remaining charges, according to the release.

DeLorenzo, who served in the Diocese of Lansing, was removed from ministry in 2002 after former Bishop Carl Mengling received a complaint of sexual abuse involving a minor, The Detroit News reported.

He had been a pastor at St. Pius X in Flint from 1976-83, St. Robert in Flushing from 1983-88 and Holy Redeemer in Burton from 1988-2002, officials said.

Michigan’s statute of limitations is suspended when a defendant leaves the state for any reason. DeLorenzo was arrested in 2019 in Marion County, Florida.

“Our team continues to work day and night to bring an end to an era of abuse that has hidden in plain sight for far too long and provide justice to those who have suffered years of unimaginable trauma,” Nessel said. “This guilty plea will hopefully close this painful chapter and open the opportunity for much-needed healing for those victimized by DeLorenzo.”

Sentencing is scheduled for June 13. Through his plea agreement, he is expected to serve five years of probation, with the first year in the Genesee County Jail. DeLorenzo will also be required to register as sex offender and pay restitution.

Last fall, Nessel’s office said it planned to release a report on each diocese’s handling of clergy sexual abuse complaints amid the ongoing investigation that resulted in charges against 11 priests.

The probe was initiated under Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette and launched Sept. 21, 2018.On Oct. 3, 2018, 42 law enforcement officers and 15 special agents conducted simultaneous raids of Michigan’s seven dioceses, where they seized roughly 220 boxes of 1.5 million paper documents as well as roughly 2.5 million electronic documents. A tip line also was launched that resulted in more than 1,000 tips.

Nessel’s office said the seven dioceses agreed to forward all sexual abuse complaints and delay their own internal investigations while the criminal investigations were ongoing.