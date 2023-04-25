Freeze warning for SE Michigan Wednesday with warm-up by Thursday

Mark Hicks

The late-April chill continues, with the National Weather Service issuing a freeze warning for all of southeast Michigan on Tuesday night.

The warning is in effect from 2-8 a.m. Wednesday for Saginaw, Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

The mercury could fall in the 30s or lower in some areas, according to the weather service.

"Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected," the warning said. "… Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing."

Similar conditions are on tap again Wednesday night. After topping out in the low 50s on Wednesday, temperatures could dip near freezing overnight, leaving patchy frost in spots.

"We’re continuously getting cool Canadian air that flows into Michigan," said Alex Manion, a meteorologist with the weather service. "We also have a high pressure system coming over us tonight and into Wednesday. High pressure is typically met with clear skies. With clear skies, you cool off a lot faster."

That leaves more room for frost, which is not unusual for this time of the season. The average final frost for Metro Detroit is April 24, according to the weather service.

Still, the region has seen a cool pattern.

Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus reached a high of 44 on Tuesday. That was closer to the record low maximum for the date, 40 set in 1968, than the average high of 63, weather service data show.

The airport also reported a trace of snow, and flurries were seen outside the NWS station in White Lake Township.

Highs have not climbed above 55 since Friday. The last time readings peaked above 70 was on April 16, which followed a four-day stretch of highs in the 80s.

A slight warm-up is expected later this week. The thermometer should reach the upper 50s on Thursday and Friday along with rain showers before rising into the mid 60s on Saturday, Manion said.

But it won't last. By Sunday, "we return into this cooler pattern with highs in the low 50s," Manion said. "Looking at the longer-range models, there are some early signs that by late next week we’ll be able to switch out of this cooler pattern. But some charges are possible."