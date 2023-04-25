Livingston County board rebels against enforcing red flag gun seizure bills

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners has decided unanimously that it plans to disregard a potential new state law that would allow Michigan police agencies to seize guns owned by people considered a threat to themselves or others.

The Monday vote by the Republican-dominated board came a few hours after Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy posted a 14-minute video talking about why he disagreed with the so-called red flag bills, one of which is awaiting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's signature. The others that detail how extreme risk protection orders would work are still advancing in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Murphy said he felt the proposed legislation is unconstitutional because it would the courts and law enforcement to seize a person's property before there is a hearing, adding that he did not think such a law would have had an effect on recent mass school shootings at Oxford High School in November 2021 and Michigan State University in February.

"We have never been able to legislate our way out of a crisis," Murphy said. "That's not how it works. You can make all the laws in the world, and people are going to do evil things."

If signed into law, the new restrictions would allow courts to issue extreme risk protection orders if they determine a person can reasonably be expected to seriously injure someone by possessing a gun. It's part of a package of bills that Michigan Democrats introduced in the days after the Feb. 13 mass shooting on Michigan State University's campus.

Supporters have said the bills will save lives; opponents say they are a violation of a person's constitutional rights.

The Livingston board's resolution declared Livingston a "constitutional county" and affirmed support for the county sheriff and prosecutor to use "their utmost discretion in the exercise of their duties in enforcing any statute ... that is contrary to the rights established by the Constitution" of both the United States and Michigan. It also said the board would not authorize any resources for "the sole purposes of enforcing any statute ... that restricts the rights of any law-abiding citizen affirmed by the Second Amendment or Article 1, Section 6, of the Michigan Constitution."

It also required the Michigan Legislature, as well as Congress, "vigilantly preserve and protect those rights."

Commissioners said before voting that they felt the proposed law is unconstitutional for a variety of reasons. Commissioner Martin Smith, who represents much of the Brighton city and charter township areas, said he struggled with the resolution but found that the proposed legislation is "a certain impunity of our rights."

"The presumption that we could halt a mass shooting is obviously a virtuous intention, but these are the good intentions that become bricks, and these bricks pave a road that leads to tyranny," Smith said, explaining why he planned to vote in favor of the resolution.

A significant number of people who spoke at the commissioner's meeting Monday supported the resolution, titled "Resolution by the Livingston County Board of Commissioners in Support of the Second Amendment of the US Constitution and the Michigan Constitution."

A few attendees opposed the resolution. But many, like Jessica Fairfield from Putnam Township, said bills that propose to limit gun ownership were steps taken to control people unjustly.

"The Founding Fathers created the Second Amendment with the sole purpose of empowering the people of the United States to have the ability to resist any tyranny that might threaten them," Fairfield said. "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. I know you all to be good men. Now is the time to stand in the face of evil and make history for doing what is right, not what is easy."

When the resolution passed, the commissioners got a standing ovation and received handshakes from several in attendance.

hharding@detroitnews.com