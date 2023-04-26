Suspect who threw glass bottles at Ann Arbor cops, wounding 2, wanted

Ann Arbor police are asking the public for help to find a suspect who threw glass bottles at them and injured two officers last Friday.

The suspect is a man in his early 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with long curly hair. He was last seen in the 800 block of Packard Street.

Officials said the incident began at about 11:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Packard Street about a block from State Street.

Authorities said officers were in the area to clear a block party. At some point, they saw a large fire in the street, which turned out to be a couch engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were called and while police waited for them, someone in a crowd threw a glass bottle that struck a patrol vehicle. An officer in the vehicle suffered cuts to his neck and ear from the broken glass, officials said.

About 10 minutes later, the officer saw the male suspect throw another glass bottle at his fellow officers in another vehicle. The bottle struck the car's roof and the suspect ran, police said. A second officer was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Ann Arbor Police at (734) 794-6920 or email tips@a2gov.org.

