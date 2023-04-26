2 west Michigan students sue district over 'Let's go Brandon' sweatshirts

Two west Michigan students who say their middle school asked them to take off their "Let's Go Brandon" apparel are suing their school district, saying their First Amendment rights were violated and political speech was censored.

The plaintiffs are two brothers in the 7th and 9th grades at Tri County Middle School and Tri County High School in the Tri County Area Schools, a district north of Grand Rapids. When the brothers were both students at Tri County Middle School last spring, they were instructed to remove apparel with the "Let's Go Brandon" slogan while at school because the slogan is profane, according to their attorney Conor Fitzpatrick.

"Last spring, these two students wore 'Let's Go Brandon' hoodies to school, intending to express their political view and their opposition to President Joe Biden," Fitzpatrick said. "'Let's go Brandon' is an allusion to another phrase which is profane. ... But these kids intentionally wore a sanitized, toned down version of the anti-Biden message."

"Let's Go Brandon" is a political slogan that gained popularity in 2021 after the crowd at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Alabama began chanting "F--- Joe Biden" and the slogan was misinterpreted by an NBC sports reporter. Since then, the slogan has become widely adopted as a form of criticism against Biden.

Fitzpatrick claims other students are allowed to wear apparel with political and social messages, such as pride flags, at school. Fitzpatrick filed a complaint on behalf of the students in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan on Tuesday. A middle school assistant principal and teacher also are named as defendants.

Tri County Area Schools Superintendent Allen Cumings said he was made aware of the complaint Tuesday but had no comment on the pending litigation.

The students also did not cause any disturbances or disrupt any classes, Fitzpatrick said. The First Amendment does not allow the district to ban apparel with a phrase that makes people think about a swear word, he added. The students sent a letter to the district about the issue last spring but were still not allowed to wear the sweatshirts.

According to the district's dress code, which is on its website, students and parents have the right to determine a student’s dress, except when the school administration determines a student’s dress "is in conflict with state policy, is a danger to the students’ health and safety, is obscene, is disruptive to the teaching and/or learning environment by calling undue attention to oneself."

But in the students' complaint, they argue the "Let's Go Brandon" slogan is not lewd, profane, indecent, vulgar, obscene or sexually explicit and therefore does not violate the school district's dress code.

Prohibiting apparel that is disruptive to the teaching or learning environment is vague and allows for discriminatory enforcement, Fitzpatrick said. It has been used as a weapon against certain viewpoints and he called on the court to issue a permanent injunction against the policy.

"When you wear clothing expressing a message to school, whether it is a political expression or whether it's a Detroit Lions jersey, you are intending to draw people's attention to whatever it is you're expressing," Fitzpatrick said. "What the school can't do is play favorites between different political views. The school can't decide that some students are allowed to express their political beliefs but others aren't."

The plaintiffs are seeking a court order that would allow students to wear "Let's Go Brandon" apparel at school and damages in the form of attorney fees. They would also like the court to declare that the district's ban on "Let's Go Brandon" apparel violates the First Amendment and that its dress code policy violates students' constitutional rights.

