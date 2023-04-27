After a Michigan senior caught fire and died, his daughter was charged

A west Michigan woman has been charged with abuse after her 89-year-old father caught fire at their home last fall.

Kendra Krueger called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Nov. 16 to report the incident on Four Mile Road in Grand Rapids Township, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

She was the primary caretaker for her father, Ronald Krueger, who suffered from diminished capacity and used a wheelchair, investigators reported.

"During the course of the 911 call dispatch heard that a female might be taking the male to the hospital on her own," according to the notice. "Deputies arrived at the home to find no one there."

Sheriff's officials soon learned from Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital that a burn patient had arrived there, representatives said.

Ronald Krueger suffered serious burns and died two days later, on Nov. 18.

The Sheriff's Office as well as officials from the Grand Rapids Township and Plainfield fire departments investigated the incident. Authorities determined Ronald Krueger was in a wheelchair in the living room before the fire, according to the statement.

Kendra Krueger had lit candles in the home amid a power outage sparked by a car crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

The daughter "was away from Ronald for a length of time and had fallen asleep," according to the release. "Somehow, the candles caught Ronald’s clothing on fire."

Kendra Krueger was arraigned last week on a charge of vulnerable adult abuse-second degree; a probable cause conference was held Wednesday through 63rd District Court, records show.

The 57-year-old faces a preliminary exam at 9:30 a.m. on May 3.