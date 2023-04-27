Six charged with using lawyer hotline to scam Michigan accident victims

Six people have been charged with compounding the pain of Michigan auto accident victims who called the (800) USLawyer hotline by allegedly sending them to doctors for unnecessary medical treatment and prescriptions that resulted in some clients becoming addicted to drugs, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.

Michael Angelo, 61, of New Jersey, owned the hotline along with a network of medical companies that allegedly worked together to scam Michigan auto accident victims, according to a Thursday release from the AG's Office detailing the results of a four-year investigation that followed an FBI probe.

"Starting in 2013, Angelo ... owned, operated, and controlled a lawyer hotline, 1-800-USLawyer, that he allegedly used as a source of car accident victims for this scheme," the release said. "Angelo and his assistant Ybana Agrelo, also from New Jersey, maintained this hotline and referred the callers to Michigan Accidents Associates, and other law firms Angelo conspired with, for legal representation."

From there, it's alleged that the law firms sent clients to be treated at medical companies that were allegedly owned or controlled by Angelo. The companies involved include Mercyland Health Services, Greater Lakes Ambulatory Surgical Center, Tox Testing, Inc. dba Paragon Diagnostics, US Health Pharmaceuticals dba Meds Direct, and 800-USLawyer, according to the AG's Office.

Charges were filed Thursday in Clinton Township's 41B District Court against Angelo and five other defendants: Chitra Sinha, 80, of Bloomfield Township; Robert Presley, 49, of Ferndale; Mohammad Ali Abraham, 70, of Dearborn Heights; Thomas Quartz, 36, of Grosse Ile; and Hassan Fayad, 37, of Dearborn.

Angelo was charged with a range of felonies including conducting a criminal enterprise, insurance fraud and prescribing/dispensing schedule 2 controlled substances. The other defendants also face charges of conducting a criminal enterprise, along with other alleged offenses.

It was unclear Thursday why Agrelo, who the release said was Angelo's partner in the alleged scam, was not charged. An email to the AG's Office Thursday was not immediately returned.

Arraignments have not been scheduled.

The case was handled by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services and the AG's Auto Insurance Fraud Unit.

"In this case, people underwent care that wasn't for their health or benefit, leaving them with substance abuse problems and other concerns," DIFS Director Anita Fox said in a statement.

After accident victims called the (800) USLawyer hotline and were funneled to local law firms, Sinha, an obstetrician-gynecologist, spearheaded the patients' treatment at various entities that were reportedly owned or controlled by Angelo, the release alleged.

Sinha "took the patients through the organization's predetermined protocol that included office visits, alleged medical devices and injections completed at the Greater Lakes Surgical Center, prescribing medications that were then dispensed by Robert Presley at Meds Direct Pharmacy, drug screens every 30 days billed by Tox Testing/Paragon Diagnostics, and referrals to physical therapy and diagnostic imaging with other co-conspirators," the release said.

"The businesses then billed no fault auto insurance carriers or the Michigan Assigned Claims Plan for the uninsured accident victims," according to the release.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a written statement: “This type of fraud is not just dangerous to the well-being of accident victims and a drain on the no-fault system; it exploits citizens who may be financially vulnerable and puts them at risk of harm."

According to the release, the FBI referred the case to state authorities following a "years-long" federal investigation that resulted in federal charges against three of the defendants. The FBI provided the AG's Office with more than 15,000 wiretapped conversations and more than 67,000 documents, the release said.

"The department continued the investigation by interviewing and taking sworn testimony from more than a dozen witnesses and executing 18 search warrants, which resulted in more than 100 GB of additional data to review which took four years for Michigan investigators, including the DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit, to review," according to the release.

