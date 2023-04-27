Father of person investigated charged with threatening MSP detective

Mark Hicks

A St. Clair Shores man has been charged in connection with threatening a detective, Michigan State Police announced Thursday.

On Tuesday, authorities were notified about a witness intimidation investigation involving a member of the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, the agency said in a statement on Twitter.

"The suspect left a threatening message on the Detective Trooper's private LinkedIn account," according to the release.

The suspect, identified as Joseph Michael Keith, was the father of someone investigated in another case, state police reported.

The 55-year-old was interviewed at his home about the message. After the interview, authorities determined there was probable cause to arrest him, according to the statement. “We take threats made on the internet very seriously," said First Lt. Mike Shaw, public information officer for MSP's Second District. “Make sure you think before you type, and especially before you hit send.”

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday authorized a charge of malicious use of a telecommunications service.

Keith was arraigned Thursday through 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

He stood mute and a not-guilty plea was entered, records show.

Bond was set at $2,500. Judge Karen Holt ordered Keith to have no contact with the detective or possess weapons.

Keith remained at the Oakland County Jail. An attorney listed as representing him did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.