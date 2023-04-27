Gunman bought ammunition a few hours before MSU shooting, police find no 'conclusive' motive

Michigan State University police say they've found "no conclusive motive" for why a gunman targeted the campus, killing three students and injuring five others, on Feb. 13, the agency announced Thursday morning, two months after the shootings.

Police revealed the "preliminary" determination in a statement 73 days after 43-year-old Anthony McRae of Lansing opened fire inside Berkey Hall. McRae purchased ammunition at 4:46 p.m. on Feb. 13, less than three hours before he took a bus to MSU's campus, according to police.

The police update included other new details about what happened that night, including how many shots appeared to have been taken and where they were fired, based on recovered shell casings, as well as how the shooter got to campus and left after the shooting.

Detectives have been "working tirelessly on this investigation," said Chris Rozman, MSU's chief of police.

"McRae did not have any personal or professional connection to the university and did not apply to the university for employment in recent history," the statement from police said. "Investigators have determined that the note found on McRae at the time of his death provides the most information about his state of mind at the time of the shooting."

In that note, which was released in March, McRae portrayed himself as a "rejected outcast" who didn't want to be an African American. McRae wrote in his note, redacted in part by MSU police, that he supposedly was the leader of a group of 20 and he would be "shooting up MSU."

But he outlined other targets including East Lansing, Old Town Lansing, Holt, DeWitt and New Jersey, where the McRae family lived when his parents worked for General Motors.

In the Thursday statement, MSU police said investigators completed a search into McRae’s electronic devices, and it's still believed that he acted alone in the shooting.

McRae’s blood alcohol level was 0.04% at time of death, and he had THC, a compound found in cannabis, in his system, according to police. When he was approached by police in Lansing about three hours and 30 minutes after the shootings, McRae killed himself.

Police have said McRae had a history of mental health issues, which his father has disputed. He was was arrested in Lansing and charged in June 2019 with carrying a concealed pistol without a concealed carry permit, according to Ingham County court records previously obtained Tuesday by The News. The initial charge was a felony that carried a potential penalty of five years in prison, according to the records.

In October 2019, McRae agreed to plead guilty to the lesser misdemeanor charge, and prosecutors dismissed the felony charge.

Two weapons were found on McRae the night of the shooting, including a handgun purchased on Sept. 7, 2021 and another handgun bought on Oct. 5, 2021, according to police.

McRae used a Michigan ID card and a Social Security card to purchase the handguns. The handguns were legally purchased, but not registered, according to police.

Police found 14 bullet casings in Berkey Hall and three bullet casings in the Union building.

They've also determined that one bullet casing was found outside of the Human Ecology Building. It is believed McRae fired one shot outside while walking from Berkey Hall to the Union, according to the police statement.

Staff Writers Kim Kozlowski and Charlie Ramirez contributed.