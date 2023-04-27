School bond, tax issues dominate upcoming Metro Detroit election

Voters across Metro Detroit are scheduled to head to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on dozens of ballot proposals, with the big-ticket items involving school improvement bond issues and Headlee override votes on school operating taxes.

The largest ballot question is Utica Community Schools' $550 million school bond proposal to overhaul school buildings and athletic fields and purchase school buses. The proposal in Michigan's second largest district would also fund new technology equipment and prioritize safety improvements, such as removing the open concept design in many of the district's schools.

Utica is among three school bond proposals of $100 million or more in Metro Detroit, including those in the West Bloomfield and Northville districts, and seven bond issues overall in the region that voters will consider. School districts request bonds to improve facilities and try to stay competitive with the amenities and services offered by nearby districts, said Craig Thiel, research director at the Citizens Research Council of Michigan.

“There’s always going to be in a competitive environment," Thiel said. "You are always competing with the district next door for mobile students.”

The Utica district, which has roughly 26,000 students and 44 buildings, is making safety its top priority, Superintendent Robert Monroe said. An evaluation found the district had $1.4 billion in needs but chose to develop the $550 million bond proposal to avoid tax increases, he said.

"We're really looking out towards the future of our building infrastructure," Monroe said. "We're well over a 50-year average of the age of our schools and some of them are just really getting close to nearing the end of their useful life."

The bond proposal will not increase the tax rate on homeowners' primary residences, Monroe said. The payoff period for a previous bond is ending and the district decided to maintain the current rate, which is already the lowest in Macomb County, he said. The bond is set to run for 10 years and would assess 3.5 mills, or dollars per $1,000 of assessed value, in its first year.

"The structure for debt levy is to fund the new bonds as older ones are retired," Monroe said. "We have always been good fiduciaries of completing bond issues and then when our debt is repaid ... we move forward with new issues of our debt."

If the bond doesn't pass, homeowners' taxes would decline slowly over a 15-year period but over $1 billion in needs of the district will not go away, Monroe said. If it does pass the funds can be put to use in schools as early as the summer of 2024, he said.

But the proposal faces opposition from several members of the Michigan Taxpayers Alliance, a nonprofit that runs campaigns against tax increases, Macomb Township Treasurer Leon Drolet said. While the organization does have the resources to campaign against the district's bond proposal, its members still have concerns, he said.

"When (past) bonds are paid off, they always put a new bond on the ballot that costs the exact same amount," Drolet said. "Through some amazing coincidence every time they need to borrow money it's the exact dollar amount for the last amount that you borrow. ... This is because they want to tell people that it's not a tax increase."

But bond proposals are based on what districts think they can get from voters and not the actual needs of the school districts because these would vary per election, he said.

"They target what the maximum amount of dollars they can get out of the residents," Drolet said. "They feel as long as they can say it's not an increase, it has a good chance of passing."

Other issues on ballot

The Utica district is also seeking a Headlee override vote that would effectively lock in an 18 mill levy on nonhomestead properties, such as businesses, second homes and rental units. The district is asking voters to approve 20 mills. Under state law, the maximum rate is 18 mills. The proposal essentially asks voters to approve a constant 18 mills that won't be reduced through property tax growth, CRC's Thiel said.

The millage represents $41 million in annual funding to maintain academic programs and services.

"The non-homestead will return to the previously authorized rate of 18 mills," Monroe said. "If it is not levied, we do not realize our per-pupil funding in our school district."

The Sterling Heights Chamber of Commercehas endorsed both Utica Community Schools proposals.

"We really look at the fact that a strong school community is really what helps us have a strong business community and they really are definitely something that goes hand in hand," said Chamber President CEO Stacy Ziarko.

Mike Austerman, a Sterling Heights homeowner and former Utica Community Schools parent, said advocating for the passage of the proposals is a "no brainer."

"When these communities turn over, we want young families to come in and go to the public schools and feel like it's a great place to be and that's what we're after," Austerman said. "This is good for the kids that are going to be in the district now and the kids are going to be coming in the district in the future."

Issues in West Bloomfield

In West Bloomfield, the district is seeking a $148 million bond issue for 10 years. If approved, funding would go toward replacing two existing elementary schools at the Sheiko and Doherty campuses; building additions at other schools throughout the district; upgrading infrastructure at West Bloomfield High School and improving Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) and Career Technical Education (CTE) spaces as well as outdoor multi-activity spaces; and create dedicated early childhood space at both Pre K-second grade school buildings.

"Doherty was constructed originally in 1968. Sheiko was constructed in 1956," Superintendent Dania Bazzi said. "These were built in a time when students didn't utilize collaboration spaces or STEAM-focused work. These buildings were not built to serve our preschool students. They were not built to optimally serve students with special needs. So we have evolved."

West Bloomfield's bond proposal also would not raise the current tax rate of 6.15 mills thanks to its "unique timing," Bazzi said.

"As we pay down existing debt on previous bonds, this will result in an estimated zero net mill increase," Bazzi said.

If the bond doesn't pass, West Bloomfield still needs to make many capital improvements, which will be paid for with money from the district's general fund, Bazzi said. This will take away from money that supports staff and students in the classroom but homeowners' taxes would decrease over time, she added.

Many parents in Keego Harbor, which is in the West Bloomfield School District, have voiced opposition to the proposal, citing a 2017 bond issue they thought would benefit their neighborhood school, Roosevelt Elementary.

"Many of us in this room right here worked to see that the proposed $120 million school bond would pass in Keego because we were promised that $3 million was going to our beloved school," resident Sue Williams said at a Keego Harbor City Council meeting in March, adding that while the measure passed overwhelmingly in the city, the investment for Roosevelt never materialized.

The ceiling of the original Roosevelt Elementary School collapsed in June 2022 and its students moved to a new building when the 2022-23 school year began, Bazzi said. Funds to repair the original building are not included in this bond proposal, she said.

Another Keego Harbor parent and West Bloomfield alumna Kirsten Sonneville-Douglass, 48, sat on the Building Futures Committee, part of the district’s effort to include the community when creating the bond proposal. She voted early to reject the proposal.

“This is a want, not need, proposal. It is just kind of an auto-renewal of the bond that is about to expire,” Sonneville-Douglass said. “I'm still paying. I'm just extending how long I'm now paying that (bond bill)."

Jeff Merwin, who is voting no on the bond issue, said he has fifth and second graders who also attend "the new Roosevelt" and walkability is a big reason that he and his wife bought a home in Keego Harbor. They live blocks away from the original Roosevelt Elementary School, and Merwin wants his children to be able to walk to school.

"One of the things the school board always touts is, you know, equal opportunities for all, and right now that is not within what their proposal is," Merwin said. "Their proposal is to take care of the southern half of the district and the north half of the district is not receiving the same benefits."

On ballot in Wayne Co.

Airport Community Schools: A $64 million bond issue over 26 years to build performing arts center, gymnasium, and concessions buildings; build additions to and remodel the middle school building; install, equip and re-equip the middle school building for instructional technology; and improve and equip athletic fields and facilities.

Lincoln Park: An amendment to set the council meeting schedule in December.

Lincoln Park Public Schools: A Headlee override vote on the nonhomestead millage, setting it at 20 mills but having it fall to the state macimum of 18 mills over 20 years.

Northville Public Schools: A $134.4 million bond for 22 years to repair and upgrade school facilities.

Woodhaven-Brownstown school district: Millage renewal for nine years at 18.0078 mills.

Wyandotte: Approve an operating millage of 3 mills for 10 years. It would raise approximately $1.78 million in its first year (2024).

On ballot in Oakland Co.

Berkley: A 3.46 mill Headlee override millage for operating expenses, including police and fire, generating $2.55 million in the first year (2023).

Keego Harbor: A charter amendment to replace an existing 3.62 mills police millage (originally 4 mills) ending in 2026 with one to be increased to 7 mills by a seven-year millage through 2029. It would generates $844,130 in the first year.

Novi Township: A 0.73 millage for access to City of Novi library services. It would generate $7,300 a year.

Northville Public Schools: A $134.4 million bond issue to build additions and remodel schools; acquire and install instructional technology; purchase school buses; and build and improve playgrounds, parking areas, sidewalks, sites, and athletic fields and facilities. The maximum number of years for the bond issue is 22 years.

On ballot in Macomb Co.

Armada school district: A $26.5 million bond issue over 25 years to make additions and fix school buildings and buy school buses. No millage. 1.67 mills to retire the debt.

Armada school district: Create a sinking fund with 0.85 mill over 10 years, 2025-2034, to buy property for school additions and repairs. It would generate $500,000 a year.

Center Line Public Schools: A Headlee override to levy up to 18 mills for general school district operating purposes on non-homested properties and restore millage on principal residences to 15.48 mills over 10 years, 2024-2033. The current rate is 11.155 mills. It would generate $7.64 million in first year.

Center Line Public Schools: A $17 million school improvement bond over 20 years to build an addition to an elementary school and make improvements to other facilities, install technology and prepare and develop sites at schools.

Fraser Public Schools: A $59 million bond proposal over 25 years to remodel school buildings; install technology; build an addition to the high school stadium and buy school buses.

Warren Woods Public Schools: A Headlee override proposal for a 10-year non-homestead millage that would lock in the state maximum rate of 18 mills. The current 16.1889 mills expires on Dec. 31, 2025.