Lansing officer charged in alleged 'price switching' scheme

A Lansing police officer is alleged to have been part of a "price switching" scheme authorities believe defrauded Meijer by more than $10,000, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.

Gregory Tracy was arraigned Thursday through 54B District Court in East Lansing on one count of retail fraud first and one count organized retail fraud, records show.

Authorities believe that between Jan. 9 and April 3, Tracy switched the prices on boxes of sports cards with those of cheaper items, Nessel said in a statement.

He then allegedly would try to sell the cards to others, according to the release.

Michigan State Police's fraud unit began investigating the allegations in March, according to the release. The team there found more than 65 separate instances across Eaton, Ingham, Clinton, Ionia, Genesee and Shiawassee counties then referred the investigation to the attorney general's fraud unit.

"Instances of organized retail fraud cost Michigan-owned businesses and consumers alike,” Nessel said Friday. “I appreciate the investigative work of both Meijer corporation and the Michigan State Police on this matter. My department began the Organized Retail Crime Unit in 2022 to crack down on this pervasive issue and will continue to hold bad actors accountable.”

An attorney listed as representing Tracy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

Tracy's bond was set at $10,000.

The 42-year-old is due back in court on May 5. A preliminary examination is scheduled for May 11.