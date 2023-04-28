Michigan DNR blocks National Guard's bid to more than double the size of Camp Grayling

Lansing — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will not expand a lease agreement for Camp Grayling after months of protests from northern Michigan residents opposed to nearly doubling the National Guard training camp.

The Department of Military and Veteran Affairs had requested a 20-year lease of about 162,000 acres of state forest land that would roughly double the current training grounds, which already are the largest National Guard training facility in the country.

Instead, the state will require the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to apply for limited use permits to utilize up to 52,000 acres of DNR land. The permits would allow for "low-impact training" on land that would remain open to the public at all times.

“Public concerns and feedback from Tribal governments, coupled with our own review of the proposal, led us to decide against a 20-year lease on such a significant portion of state-managed land," DNR Acting Director Shannon Lott said.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding announced Friday, the limited use permits will not allow training in sensitive habitat areas or within 3,000 feet of waterways. Training activities would be limited to 600 people and could only include "low impact or light maneuver training" or "controlled trials of cyber and electronic warfare technologies," according to the agreement.

“While the MOU’s framework doesn’t meet the full vision of our original request, we believe it still provides distance and area required for some low-impact training that will help our service members stay safe and successful on a modern battlefield,” Col. Scott Meyers, the Camp Grayling commander, said in a statement.

Under the five-year memorandum of understanding signed April 21, training activities on the 52,000 acres are prohibited from including live fire, PFAS, tanks, fencing or any permanent structure, vehicle or watercraft storage or "violent, loud, or disorderly conduct." The department would need to pay for use of the land.

The Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center currently includes about 148,000 acres, but National Guard officials have argued additional land is needed to allow soldiers to train for emerging cyber and space warfare threats.

Residents have been waging a campaign opposing the expansion for roughly a year, convincing dozens local and county government boards to pass resolutions of opposition.

Among their concerns, residents have said they worry about the loss of forest land and that the expansion is in part motivated by an increased interest in private research and development of weapons at the site and have doubts regarding whether the projects are getting proper oversight.

Public comment closed on the proposed lease in February. It was originally supposed to close July 8, 2022 but was extended after public outcry over the proposal.

In December, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's Gaylord Remediation and Redevelopment Division said it did not support the expansion because of the inability of the National Guard to "take timely action to investigate, mitigate, and remediate" areas of chemical contamination at Camp Grayling.

EGLE found per- and polyflouroalkyl substances (PFAS) pollution on Lake Margrethe — which abuts Camp Grayling Cantonment, the main part of the camp with permanent buildings and outdoor training areas — and traced the pollution back to Camp Grayling. Military bases often used fire-fighting foam containing PFAS.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com