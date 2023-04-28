2 from Northern Michigan killed in Georgia plane crash

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a plane crash Wednesday in Georgia that killed two people who lived in northern Michigan.

The two victims have been identified as Robert and Sandra Denton, ages 76 and 75, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Friday. Family members told police the two were residents of Williamsburg, Mich., and Clare, Mich., as well as Florida.

Officials said the single-engine plane crashed at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in a field off Government Station Road in Watkinsville, Ga. They said the plane departed from Leesburg, Fla., and was set to land in Barrow County, Ga. They also said the investigation into the cause of the crash was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Bureau.

The sheriff's office also released the following statement from the Denton family:

"We are devastated to share the passing of Robert and Sandra Denton, who tragically passed away in a plane crash on April 26 in Watkinsville, Ga.," it said. "While taken from us far too soon, we find comfort (in) knowing they were together and doing what they loved, flying.

"Robert and Sandra lived life to the fullest and were two of the most thoughtful and loving people you could know," the family's statement said. "We are sincerely grateful for the outpouring of support shown to our family from Robert and Sandra’s many friends and neighbors. We also wish to extend our gratitude to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office and first responders who were at the crash scene, as well as the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan for their assistance.

"We ask that you please respect our family's privacy during this difficult time."

The family also said that both Dentons were seasoned pilots and confirmed the two were in a Cessna 177B airplane traveling from Florida to Georgia. It also released a previously taken photo of them with an aircraft that was not involved in the fatal crash.

