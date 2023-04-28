Washtenaw initiative nets charges in 2013 sex assault case

Two men have been charged in connection with a decade-old rape in Ypsilanti, officials announced Friday.

Douglas Johnson IV of Flint and Rapheal Holman, a Taylor resident, were at a gathering in April 2013 with several other people, including the victim, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said in a statement.

The victim fell asleep on the couch and woke up the next morning without her pants on, according to the release. She went to the hospital for a sexual assault kit examination.

DNA from Johnson and Holman were found after the kit was tested in 2017 as part of Washtenaw County's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, or SAKI. The program re-opens cold case sexual assaults to try to solve the crimes.

Johnson and Holman have both been charged through 14A District Court in Ann Arbor with four counts of criminal sexual conduct, records show.

“We’re grateful for the phenomenal work our SAKI team is doing on these cases with the support of the Attorney General,” Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit said Friday. “We are committed to ensuring justice for sexual assault survivors—no matter how long it takes. And we will.”

The SAKI project is funded by the state Legislature and involves a partnership between the Attorney General’s office, the Michigan State Police, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office and the nonprofit SafeHouse Center, officials said.

Similar programs across the state and country have helped put offenders in prison.

"Ten years after this assault we are still able to bring charges, and I want other survivors out there to see that," Nessel said in the release. "That is possible because of the tremendous work and determination of teams like the Washtenaw SAKI team, whose efforts I am grateful for and applaud."