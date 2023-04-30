Appeals panel keeps in place life sentence in killing, robbery in 2004

The Detroit News

A federal three-judge panel has upheld a murder and robbery conviction, ruling that a suspect's statements to police were admissible and his constitutional rights weren't violated in a killing and robbery in Ann Arbor and a robbery in Detroit almost 20 years ago, even though he made vague references to an attorney during police interrogations.

In the 3-0 decision, the panel of the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the use of statements that Rason Horton made to an Ann Arbor detective when they questioned him in custody in New Mexico, where he fled after a pair of robberies in southeast Michigan, one of which included the killing of a gas station clerk and the theft of his car. The judges denied Horton's request for an evidentiary hearing.

Horton is serving a life sentence felony murder, armed robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The appeal was based on the man's conviction related to the deadly gas station robbery in Ann Arbor and a second robbery at a Marathon station in Detroit. The crimes occurred in September 2004.

In the appeal, Horton claimed that the Ann Arbor police officers who questioned him in New Mexico did not advise him of his Miranda rights until 25 minutes into the interview, after he admitted to carrying out the Detroit robbery. He denied being involved in the murder at the Ann Arbor gas station. Horton also accused the detectives of ignoring his request for an attorney. The officers, however, contend that they did inform Horton about his rights and that the suspect said he wanted to continue talking with them.

"The trial court erred by admitting into evidence Horton’s custodial statements to police that allegedly were taken in violation of his right to remain silent and his right to counsel," attorney Frank Lawrence wrote last year in an appellant brief.

In the latest Appeals Court ruling, which was issued by the Sixth Circuit on April 28, the panel found Horton hadn't properly invoked his right to an attorney to police under the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, only giving a limited invocation of the right to counsel by telling detectives he wouldn't answer specific questions without a lawyer.

When suspects give limited and specific invocations of the right to counsel, questioning with police without a lawyer present can continue and doesn't constitute an error, the panel found in a ruling released Friday.

"Given the specificity of Horton’s comments — that he did not want to provide specific pieces of information without first consulting an attorney — the state court’s view that these were limited invocations was reasonable," according to the opinion by Judge Julia Smith Gibbons, an appointee of former President George W. Bush who upheld the Court of Appeals' interpretation of federal law.

The ruling by Gibbons and judges John K. Bush and Amul Thapar, both appointees of former President Donald Trump, keeps in place Horton's life sentence.

In Sept. 3, 2004, a gas station safe in Detroit was stolen and there was a preceding robbery on the same day in Ann Arbor, where the robber got money from a gas station clerk and demanded the keys to the clerk's car. The clerk refused and fled, and the robber chased and killed clerk as well as shot into the car windshield of a witness, according to the court summary of events.

Seventeen days later, authorities in New Mexico arrested Horton, who Michigan law enforcement officials believed was responsible for the robberies and had taken a Greyhound bus from Detroit to New Mexico to escape authorities, according to the filings in the case. Ann Arbor detectives David Monroe and Greg Jones flew to New Mexico to interview Horton.

Both sides seemed to agree that Horton admitted to committing the Detroit robbery, but their accounts diverged from there, according to the Appeals Court.

Monroe told a state court evidentiary hearing that he stopped Horton from continuing and advised him of his Miranda rights, and that Horton said he understood and wanted to continue talking. Horton testified he was not informed of his Miranda rights until 20 to 25 minutes into the interview "and that he asked for an attorney before he was advised of his rights but that the detectives did not acknowledge his request."

During the interview when detectives asked the suspect for his side of events, Horton made references to an attorney, including that “he’d have to see what an attorney could simmer up” about Horton's inconsistent explanation for his involvement in the robberies, according to the Appeals Court. At different points, Horton said he had not killed anyone in the Ann Arbor robbery.

When Monroe asked who did kill the Ann Arbor gas station clerk, Horton indicated “he did not want to give ... that information" until he "spoke (sic) to his attorney," according to the court summary.

"The Michigan Court of Appeals decision did not reflect an unreasonable application of clearly established federal law," Gibbons wrote.

The Sixth Circuit ruling affirms a previous ruling in the Michigan Court of Appeals, which rejected Horton's claims and affirmed the guilty verdict against him.