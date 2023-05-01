Bivalent Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines recommended for all doses

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has amended emergency use authorizations to recommend bivalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines be used for all doses administered to residents at least 6 months old, state officials announced Monday.

“Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines offer critical protection from severe illness and hospitalizations,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief medical executive, in a statement.

Monovalent COVID-19 vaccines, which means they were created from the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19, are no longer recommended for use nationwide, according to the release.

The updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are bivalent, which means they are created with two strains of the virus and include the newer omicron variant strains, state officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices supports the recommendations.

"The bivalent vaccine is the only type of COVID-19 vaccine created to protect against the most dominant strains circulating in the U.S.," the health department said Monday.

Residents previously vaccinated with monovalent COVID-19 vaccine who haven't had a dose of bivalent vaccine can receive a single dose, according to the release.

"Individuals who have already received a single dose of bivalent may not be currently eligible for another dose, however, the CDC recommendations allow for an additional updated (bivalent) vaccine dose for adults 65 years and older and additional doses for people who are immunocompromised," the health department said.

The FDA plans to decide on future vaccination schedules after receiving recommendations on the fall strain composition during an advisory committee meeting next month.

Alternatives to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are available. The CDC’s recommendations for monovalent Novavax or Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccines have not changed, officials said Monday.

The announcements comes as Oakland University has rescinded its requirement that all students, faculty and staff be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The change went into effect Monday and is based on factors including declining infection rates. Other Michigan universities have reduced or dropped their virus vaccination requirements.

On Monday, the White House said the Biden administration also would end most of the last remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements next week when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends.

More than 1.13 million people in the United States have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than three years ago, including 1,052 people in the week ending April 26, according to the CDC. That was the lowest weekly death toll from the virus since March 2020.

More than 270 million people in the United States, or just over 81% of the population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

Nearly 3 million virus cases and more than 42,700 deaths have been reported in Michigan through last week, according to the state health department.

Through April 20, more than 6.9 million residents, or about 70% of the state population, had received at least one dose of the vaccine, the MDHHS website reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.