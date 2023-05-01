Suspect in 1988 murder of Three Rivers mother arrested

A man has been arrested in the 1988 violent murder of a 19-year-old western Michigan woman in her home, police said Monday.

Cathy Swartz was beaten, stabbed and strangled in her apartment while her 9-month-old daughter, Courtney, was in the next room, Three Rivers police officials said. They also said Swartz fought back against her attacker but succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives called in crime scene technicians with the Michigan State Police to help gather evidence after her body was discovered and they found fingerprints, blood and footprints they believed belonged to her killer. After a lengthy investigation, police could find no match to the evidence left at the crime scene, they said.

Last year, Three Rivers police made solving the cold case one of its top priorities and continued working with state police. Analysts were able to use forensic genetic genealogy to narrow investigators' suspect pool to a single family.

Police interviewed and fingerprinted members of the family in addition to testing their DNA. Through the process, they identified Robert Waters as a suspect, officials said.

Detectives traveled to South Carolina to speak with Waters. After their interview, they obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect.

"While nothing can replace the loss of Cathy Swartz, and the impact this senseless tragedy has had, we hope the identification and arrest of a suspect will bring some long-awaited closure to her family and friends," Three Rivers Police Chief Scott Boling said in a statement.

Boling also thanked those who worked on the case, Michigan State Police, and Western Michigan University's Cold Case Project students who scanned and organized about 10,000 documents related to the investigation.

Three Rivers is about 20 miles south of Kalamazoo and near the Michigan-Indiana border.

