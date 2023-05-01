Backpacks banned through end of school year at Flint schools

A policy banning backpacks for the rest of the school year went into effect Monday at Flint Community Schools in response to safety concerns.

The Flint Board of Education approved the policy on April 25, after voting down a proposal weeks before to allow clear backpacks.

Superintendent Kevelin Jones said in a statement that the district of 2,800 students is doing all it can to create a safe and secure environment for its scholars, families, teachers and staff.

"School safety remains an important topic for districts across the country, including here in Flint," Jones said. "As a result, we have reached a point where we must make difficult decisions and ask our school community to demonstrate flexibility, understanding and a shared sense of urgency when it comes to safety."

Jones said backpacks make it easier for students to hide weapons, which can be disassembled and hidden in pockets, inside books or under other items.

"Clear backpacks do not completely fix this issue. By banning backpacks altogether and adding an increased security presence across the district, we can better control what is being brought into our buildings," Jones said.

The decision was approved by the district's administration and principals with support from the Flint Police Department and other safety advocates, Jones said.

"We apologize for any inconvenience that this policy will have on our scholars and families, but when it comes to the safety of our school community, we will not take any chances,” Jones said.

The district did not respond to requests for information on safety incidents in recent weeks and months as reported by Mlive.

