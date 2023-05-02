1 shot during fight between parents in Flint school parking lot

A 31-year-old mother is in critical condition after being shot Monday in a Flint school parking lot, state police said.

The shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. at the Flint International Academy, a K-12 charter school located on South Saginaw Street near Interstate 475, according to authorities.

Police said the victim and another parent got into a fight during student pickup time and the suspect shot her. They also said they arrested the other parent, a 27-year-old woman.

Medics took the victim to a hospital and she was later transferred via helicopter to a trauma center.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

