3 killed in MSU shooting to receive posthumous degrees this weekend

The three Michigan State University students killed in the Feb. 13 mass shooting on campus will receive their posthumous degrees this weekend, officials said.

Arielle Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods, will receive a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Natural Science; Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Pointe will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Eli Broad College of Business; and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson, will receive a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Natural Science, they said.

The students will be recognized and awarded their posthumous degrees during ceremonies held by individual colleges at the university, they also said. Commencements are scheduled to be held Friday through Sunday.

School officials said in March that the families of the three students told the university they wanted to accept the degrees on behalf of their loved ones.

The three were killed and five others were injured when a gunman, later identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae of Lansing, opened fire inside the university's Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

Roughly 9,500 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral students will receive their degrees this weekend at MSU. Commencement speakers on Friday include Dr. Anthony Fauci, former chief medical adviser to the president and past director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Jill Hruby, undersecretary for nuclear security for the U.S. Department of Energy and administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration; and Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and MSU faculty.

