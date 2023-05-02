Mich. DNR updates endangered species list; 36 removed, 58 added

Three bat species hit by population decline are among the 58 animals and plants newly added to Michigan's threatened and endangered species list, while 36 species, including the trumpeter swan, have been removed.

The updates, announced Monday by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, bring the total list to 407 species, said state officials. Experts from universities, the Michigan Natural Features Inventory, other conservation organizations and the Department of Natural Resources recommended changes to the list. The update was the seventh in 50 years, officials said.

One of the species removed from the list is the trumpeter swan, DNR endangered species specialist Jennifer Kleitch said in a statement.

"Their populations have grown as a result of significant conservation efforts by many partners over decades," she said. “When people come together to collaborate on conservation, we can recover rare species.”

Kleitch also said that even though the trumpeter swan has been removed from the list, it is still federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Three bat species — the little brown, the northern long-eared and the tri-colored bat — have been put on the threatened list due to the significant decline in their population from white-nose syndrome, a disease caused by a fungus.

Two of the species added to the endangered list are the rusty-patched bumblebee and the American bumblebee, the DNR said. Like many pollinator species, their populations are seeing large declines, officials said.

“Many threatened and endangered species rely on high-quality natural areas that benefit all of us by providing clean water, clean air and places for us to enjoy nature," Kleitch said. "When species are struggling, it can indicate declines in the functioning of those natural areas, which in turn can impact our quality of life."

Plants on Michigan's threatened and endangered list can be found here.

Animals on the state's list can be found here.

