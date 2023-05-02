Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society pays tribute to Gordon Lightfoot

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society is mourning the death of Gordon Lightfoot, a Canadian folk singer-songwriter whose hit "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" commemorates the infamous 1975 Lake Superior shipwreck.

Lightfoot passed away Monday night in a Toronto Hospital and the society said he was more than just a star, he was a friend.

"To him, 'Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,' was more than just a hit song he wrote," they said in a post on Facebook. "Gordon truly cared about the families of that tragedy. That was proven in 2015 when he came to Whitefish Point for the 40th anniversary of the sinking…but he came a day early, on November 9th, to meet and talk with the family members…he did not want to be the focus of the day on November 10th, he was that classy."

The hit folk song came out in 1976 and recounts the Edmund Fitzgerald's final voyage and sinking during a severe storm the year before. The ship carried iron ore and was once the biggest to sail the Great Lakes. None of her 29 crew members survived the wreck.

Lightfoot recorded 20 studio albums and hundreds of songs, including hits like "Early Morning Rain," "Carefree Highway" and "Sundown." His work was covered by the likes of Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Harry Belafonte and Johnny Cash.

The Edmund Fitzgerald's bell was removed from the wreck and restored by Michigan State University. It is now housed at the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum and is rung 29 times in a ceremony each Nov. 10, the anniversary of the wreck.

"Every time the bell tolls from now on, he will be a part of those 29 chimes," said the society. "Gordon Lightfoot was 84…rest in peace, friend."

