Dana Nessel to deliver commencement address at Schoolcraft College

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Saturday will deliver the commencement address at Schoolcraft College's graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will include 400 graduates at 1 p.m. on the Livonia campus, where Nessel will also receive an Honorary Associate Degree in Arts and Sciences.

"Commencement is a time to celebrate the achievements of a new class of Schoolcraft graduates," said Dr. Glenn Cerny, Schoolcraft College president. "What better way to do that than welcoming a distinguished leader like Dana Nessel? Throughout her career, she has demonstrated what it takes to be successful as a leader, advocate, and public servant. Her experience will help provide an important perspective to our graduates as they prepare to take the next step. We're also proud to recognize Nessel for her unwavering commitment to the people of Michigan."

Schoolcraft will also recognize others during the ceremony.

Paul Shepich, Superintendent of the Clarenceville School District, will receive an Honorary Associate Degree in Arts and Sciences. Shawn Loving, executive chef at the Detroit Athletic Club, will receive a distinguished alumni award.

The ceremony will be available via livestream.