Historic late season snow storm in U.P. dumps 20 inches on Marquette

A historic late season snow storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is expected to end Tuesday after already dumping more than a foot of snow in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency has issued a winter storm warning for several counties, including Keweenaw, Northern Houghton, Baraga, Marquette, Alger, Ontonagon and Gogebic. The warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"Snow continues this morning, heaviest across the northcentral highlands," officials with the service's office in Marquette said. "Snow will then quickly diminish this afternoon and will end in most areas by late afternoon."

Meteorologists said an additional 6 inches to 10 inches of snow is possible through Tuesday afternoon, especially in the higher terrain of the U.P.'s interior.

Some areas in the U.P. report as much as 18 inches fell over the last 72 hours and some places saw more than a foot of snow on Monday.

Marquette, for example, received nearly 20 inches Monday and set a snowfall record, according to weather service data. The previous May 1st snowfall record in the area was 5.4 inches, set in 2019. for

The area also set a record for cold — Marquette's high temperature topped out at 33 degrees. The previous record for the lowest high temperature on May 1st was 34 degrees, which was set in 1984. The normal for May 1st is 54 degrees. Weather records at the agency's Marquette office date back to 1961.

