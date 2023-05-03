3 Nigerians charged with 'sextortion' linked to Michigan teen's death

Mark Hicks

Three Nigerian residents have been charged in connection with sexually extorting men and youths across the United States, which authorities believe led to an Upper Peninsula teen’s suicide last year, said the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

The four-count indictment against Samuel Ogoshi, 22, Samson Ogoshi, 20, and Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, 19, was filed in November through U.S. District Court and unsealed Wednesday.

A grand jury alleges the three bought hacked social media accounts and used them to pose as young women to lure teens and young men into sexual chats, according to the document.

“After initiating chat conversations with the victims, the defendants simultaneously used Google and other online applications to research information about the victims, including where the victims lived, where they went to school or worked and who their family and friends were,” federal officials said in a statement Wednesday.

The group then pursued their victims to produce and send sexually explicit images of themselves, according to the indictment.

The three incorporated those in collages with images of the victims from social media, including some showing their school, family and friends, the filing stated.

“The defendants then threatened to disclose the collages to others, including the family, friends and classmates, of their victims via social media unless the victims paid money,” officials said Wednesday.

The Nigerian men are accused of targeting more than 100 people, according to the indictment.

One of the accounts involved was on Instagram under the user name “dani.robertts,” which communicated with Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old from Marquette, authorities said.

After the teen was tricked into sending a nude picture, Samuel Ogoshi allegedly used the account to extort him, starting with messages sent early on March 25, 2022, according to the indictment.

“I have screenshot all ur followers and tags can send this nudes to everyone and also send your nudes to your Family and friends Until it goes viral…All you’ve to do is to cooperate with me and I won’t expose you,” one exchange said.

Samuel Ogoshi demanded $1,000, then continued with more threats after DeMay only paid $300, according to the indictment.

When DeMay indicated he would commit suicide, the teen received a series of texts that read: “Good…Do that fast …Or I’ll make you do it… I swear to God.”

Later that day, he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said Wednesday.

His death prompted an investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI, which resulted in the indictment.

“Sextortion is a horrible crime that can leave especially younger victims feeling ashamed with nowhere to turn,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My heart goes out to the family of Jordan DeMay. Nothing can bring Jordan back, but my office is committed to securing justice and, alongside Jordan’s family, sending an urgent warning so others can protect themselves and their families. We will travel the world to hold the perpetrators of these crimes accountable.”

The indictment charges Samuel Ogoshi with sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a statutory mandatory minimum of 30 years, investigators said.

“When we were informed that Jordan was potentially a victim of an internet scam called sextortion via Instagram, there was never a hesitation in our minds to share his story,” DeMay’s parents said in a statement Wednesday. “We wanted everyone to be aware about sextortion and have those tough conversations with their families so if it did happen to them they knew to talk to someone.”

The indictment described two additional victims.

Also in March 2022, Samson Ogoshi allegedly used the Instagram account to target a 21-year-old Wisconsin resident and seek a sexually explicit image. On the same day DeMay died, Samson Ogoshi demanded $800 from the man and threatened to “make this go viral,” according to the indictment.

Last May, Ezekiel Robert allegedly adopted an online persona to target a third victim, identified as a 16-year-old in New York, the filing stated.

Robert also is accused of deceiving the teen into sending a sexually explicit picture then threatened to distribute it if he wasn’t paid.

FBI agents traveled to Nigeria this year to conduct an investigation with law enforcement officials there.

“Financial sextortion is a global crisis that impacts teens in our country and around the globe,” said James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “That’s why the FBI is working hand in hand with our domestic and international law enforcement partners to prevent youth from becoming victims of this tragic crime and to hold those who target our teens in this manner accountable – no matter where in the world they may be.”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Nigeria arrested Robert and the Ogoshis.

All three await extradition to the United States, though the timeline is not yet known, federal officials said Wednesday.

The other counts listed in the indictment are:

∎Conspiracy to sexually exploit minors, which carries a penalty of 15-30 years in prison;∎Conspiracy to distribute child pornography, which has a penalty of 5-20 years in prison;∎Conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Meanwhile, the FBI referred information to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Nigeria about three more men involved in the same sextortion ring. They also have been arrested, officials said Wednesday. Other details were not released.