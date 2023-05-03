Former state contractor pleads guilty in unemployment insurance scheme

A former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency contract worker pleaded guilty to stealing more than $550,000 in a fraud and identity theft scheme, federal officials announced Wednesday.

Autumn Mims, 30, entered her plea Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith.

She was charged in 2021.

Mims was an unemployment insurance examiner for the state. Shortly after joining in August 2020, she started using her insider access to fraudulently process claims in others' names without their knowledge or authorization, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities allege she altered claimant contact information, accessed claims without authorization, authenticated unauthorized access attempts and dismissed fraud prevention triggers as well as information requests related to the aid.

Mims also withdrew cash benefits issued in others' names and conducted financial transactions using the funds, officials said in a statement Wednesday.

“Mims violated the public’s trust by knowingly approving fraudulent unemployment claims, the proceeds of which were deposited into bank accounts that she controlled,“ said Special Agent-in-Charge Irene Lindow, Great Lakes Region, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General. "We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and state workforce agencies to protect the integrity of the UI system."

While involved in the scheme, "she was also fraudulently obtaining unemployment insurance benefits for herself by falsely claiming that she was unemployed," according to the release.

“Far from being unemployed as she claimed, Autumn Mims worked hard to abuse her position with the State of Michigan and steal taxpayer money,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "My office and our law enforcement partners are committed to working even harder to ensure that Mims and others who choose to engage in similar frauds are held fully accountable."

The scheme led to the state paying more than $550,000, investigators reported.

“Autumn Mims used her position at the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency to steal money from people who were suffering pandemic-related economic challenges,” said James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6. Mims faces a mandatory two-year prison sentence for aggravated identity theft, officials said Wednesday. She faces up to 20 years for having conspired to engage in wire fraud.

“Let this case put bad actors on notice: We will continue to work with law enforcement at the local, state and federal level and use every tool we have to see that justice is served," said Julia Dale, director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The case follows a string of others related to illegally receiving aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, another former state unemployment examiner pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal federal unemployment insurance benefits.

Last year, an ex-UIA lead claims examiner received a two-year federal prison sentence for a scheme that investigators said diverted about $1 million from the state.

Also in 2022, a former Michigan unemployment insurance examiner and three others were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with an alleged plot to steal more than $1 million in benefits.

A 2021 state audit found the UIA lost more than $8.5 billion to suspected fraudulent payments amid record claims and persistent attempts at fraud.