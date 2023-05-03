Former student charged in 2013 sex assault at Western Michigan University

A former Western Michigan University student has been charged in connection with a sexual assault on campus nearly a decade ago, the state Attorney General's office announced Wednesday.

Caleb James Watson, 29, of Milford was arraigned April 26 through 8th District Court in Kalamazoo on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to commit penetration, records show.

The charges resulted from a lengthy investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, the Michigan Attorney General's office said in a statement.

Investigators linked Watson to the assault of a WMU freshman in her dorm room in fall 2013, according to the release. Watson, then 20, knew the victim since they lived in the same dormitory, officials said.

He allegedly "used force or coercion to frighten and overpower" the 18-year-old, according to the release. "The sexual assault resulted in both physical injury and long-term mental anguish to the victim."

The Michigan State Police fugitive team arrested Watson in Livingston County on April 25.

“The work of our department, in collaboration with the SAKI units in Kalamazoo and elsewhere, continues to show sexual assault survivors that justice is still a viable pursuit, even ten years on,” Nessel said Wednesday. “Our hope and goal is that this pursuit leads to aid the healing process for victims. Investigations, charges, convictions; these are important elements of a broader process of securing justice and helping victims to recover.”

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting added: “Victims often continue to deal with the impact of sexual assault for years, and for some victims it becomes a life-long struggle. Helping those victims obtain a sense of justice, even years after their assault happened can be very important for their recovery. That is just one of the many reasons I am proud to be working with the Attorney General and our SAKI team on these difficult cases.”

Watson’s bond was set at $250,000. If released, he will be supervised by the Office of Community Corrections and must wear a GPS tether, officials said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 10. Another hearing follows on May 17.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison, Nessel's office said.

The charges coincide with the Kalamazoo SAKI Team investigating approximately 225 cold-case sexual assaults reported in the county between 1976 and 2015, according to the release. SAKI is a collaboration begun in 2017 between the AG Dana Nessel's office, Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office and YWCA of Kalamazoo to reinvestigate cold-case sexual assaults.

The team has secured 14 convictions and 11 other cases have been bound over for trial in Kalamazoo County, officials said Wednesday.

In March, a 30-year-old man was sentenced to prison in connection with two sexual assaults in 2013 as a result of the initiative.