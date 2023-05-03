N. Mich. woman accused of pointing rifle at neighbors during argument

A northern Michigan woman is accused of pointing a rifle at several people after an argument with them last week, Michigan State Police said.

Brenda Marie Kowalski, 54, of Comins Township, was charged in Mio's 81st District Court with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of using a firearm during a felony. A magistrate set her bond at $50,000.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison for each of the assault charges and up to two years for each of the felony firearm charges.

According to authorities, a trooper with the Alpena Post was called to a home on Reber Road in the township for a report of a fight on April 27. The trooper spoke with Kowalski who told him she was in an argument with several people at the house next door and pointed a rifle at them.

She was arrested later that day in Comins Township.

The victims and witnesses confirmed her account and told the trooper Kowalski threatened them during the fight.

Officials said the trooper seized a .22 caliber bolt-action rifle and several rounds of ammunition. He also arrested Kowalski and took her to the Oscoda County Jail to await charges.

