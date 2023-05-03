Semi-truck stikes Telegraph Road bridge on SB I-275 in Monroe Co.

Traffic on Interstate 275 in Monroe County has reopened after a semi-truck struck a bridge on the freeway at Telegraph Road, state police said.

Officials said all lanes of the freeway are open and there was minimal damage to the Telegraph Road bridge. The bridge has also reopened to traffic.

Police had urged motorists earlier to find an alternate route because the incident caused traffic to back up.

Police said two lanes of the southbound I-275 were closed after a vehicle hauler carrying work vans struck the Telegraph Road bridge.

They said no injuries were reported.

