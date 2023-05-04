Alpena man charged after leaving bag of cocaine at self-checkout kiosk

A northern Michigan man accused of dropping a baggie of cocaine at a store's check-out kiosk has been charged, officials said.

Robert James Gerald Centala, 59, of Alpena, was arraigned this week in Alpena's 88th District Court on a charge of possessing cocaine, less than 25 grams, according to Michigan State Police. A magistrate set his bond at $2,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for May 23.

If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison or a $25,000 fine or both.

State police said the charges stem from an incident that happened at about 5:20 p.m. on April 2, 2023, at a Walmart store on M-32 in Alpena Township.

A trooper from the Alpena Post was called to the store to investigate after a plastic bag containing a white powder was found at a self-checkout kiosk. Investigators later tested the powder in the bag and confirmed it was cocaine.

Detectives reviewed video captured by the store's security system and saw Centala at the checkout attempting to make a purchase. The same bag of powder is seen falling onto the register from Centala's pocket when he retrieves his wallet.

Police said it appears Centala never realizes he dropped the bag and leaves the store with his purchases.

The next day, authorities interviewed Centala at his home. They submitted a report to the Alpena CountyProsecutor’s Office and warrant was issued.

Police notified Centala about the warrant and he turned himself in to authorities at the Alpena County Jail on Tuesday.

